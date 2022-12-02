Consumer Sector Update for 12/02/2022: CBRL, GCO, FTCH, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.7% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive recently.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) was retreating nearly 10% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per diluted share, down from $1.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.22.

Genesco (GCO) was 5% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.65 per diluted share, down from $2.36 a year earlier. The company also cut its adjusted profit outlook for fiscal 2023.

Farfetch (FTCH) was up more than 1%, a slight recovery after previous-day losses that followed the company's financial forecasts for full-year 2023 and 2025. For 2023, the company forecast gross merchandise value of $4.9 billion, and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin of 1% to 3%.

