Consumer Sector Update for 12/02/2021: LE, KR, SIG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were rallying premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.23% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.67% higher.

Lands' End (LE) was retreating by more than 15% as it posted fiscal Q3 net earnings of $0.22 per share, unchanged from a year ago and hitting the GAAP EPS estimate from two analysts polled by Capital IQ. The retailer also issued downside Q4 guidance.

Kroger (KR) was gaining more than 5% as it reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share in Q3 compared with $0.71 per share in the prior year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting $0.67 per share.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was up 1% as it reported non-GAAP fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.43 per diluted share, up from $0.11 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.72.

