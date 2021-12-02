Markets
LE

Consumer Sector Update for 12/02/2021: LE, KR, SIG, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were rallying premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.23% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.67% higher.

Lands' End (LE) was retreating by more than 15% as it posted fiscal Q3 net earnings of $0.22 per share, unchanged from a year ago and hitting the GAAP EPS estimate from two analysts polled by Capital IQ. The retailer also issued downside Q4 guidance.

Kroger (KR) was gaining more than 5% as it reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share in Q3 compared with $0.71 per share in the prior year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting $0.67 per share.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was up 1% as it reported non-GAAP fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.43 per diluted share, up from $0.11 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.72.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LE KR SIG XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular