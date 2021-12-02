Consumer Sector Update for 12/02/2021: KR,DNUT,DG

Consumer stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.2%.

In company news, Kroger (KR) rose over 13% after the grocery chain beat Wall Street estimates with its fiscal Q3 results and raised its FY22 earnings forecast. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.78 per share during the three months ended Nov. 6, up from $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, while net sales grew 7.2% year-over-year to $31.86 billion. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.67 per share adjusted profit on $31.22 billion in sales.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) climbed 6.1% after 44.8% shareholder JAB Holding said it has signed a total-return swap deal with BNP Paribas that will see the French banking giant buy up to 6.5 million of the donut chain's common shares from JAB over the next three years and will pay JAB the difference from any positive price performance for the stock over the swap period while JAB will reimburse BNP for any negative stock price performance.

Dollar General (DG) slid 2.9% after the discount retailer reported lower earnings for its fiscal Q3 ended Oct. 31 compared with year-ago levels, upstaging higher sales and the company also raising the bottom end of forecast range for FY22 sales. Net income fell to $2.08 a share from $2.31 during the same quarter last year but still topped the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

