Consumer Sector Update for 12/02/2019: LITB, YJ, TWNK, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.39%

MCD: +0.27%

DIS: +0.44%

CVS: +0.12%

KO: +0.19%

Consumer majors were gaining in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) LightInTheBox (LITB), which was rallying by more than 16% after reporting that its Black Friday sales grew 68% year-over-year.

(-) Yunji (YJ) was declining more than 3% after it posted a Q3 adjusted net loss of RMB24.9 million ($3.5 million), compared with its loss of RMB39.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was RMB2.77 billion, down from RMB3.08 billion a year ago.

In other sector news:

(=) Hostess Brands (TWNK) was flat after unveiling plans to acquire Voortman Cookies from Swander Pace Capital for about $320 million in cash.

