Consumer Sector Update for 12/02/2019: GTX,HON,TWNK,ROKU,NFLX

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Monday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping more than 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking more than 0.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Garrett Motion (GTX) climbed 3% after the auto-parts manufacturer said it was suing former parent company Honeywell International (HON) in New York Supreme Court, contending the industrial conglomerate forced it to accept a 30-year indemnification agreement just before its October 2018 spinoff. The agreement requires Garrett to compensate Honeywell for any liabilities linked to asbestos exposure by Honeywell's legacy Bendix automotive brake business.

In other sector news:

(+) Hostess Brands (TWNK) rose more than 2% after the snack-food company said it would acquire Voortman Cookies from private-equity investors Swander Pace Capital for about $320 million in cash. The prospective deal is slated to close in early next year and is projected to boost Hostess' per-share earnings in the mid-single percentage digits in FY20 and increasing to double-digits in following years.

(-) Roku (ROKU) dropped more than 13% after Morgan Stanley lowered its stock rating for the streaming television to underweight from equal-weight, saying its stock is unlikely to sustain its current valuation because of declining profits and pressured gross margins. Older Roku devices also quit supporting Netflix (NFLX) programing starting Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.