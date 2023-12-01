News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 12/01/2023: ULTA, AOUT, XLP, XLY

December 01, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.6% lower recently.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was 23% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 net sales of $2.49 billion, up from $2.34 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.47 billion.

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q2 sales of $57.9 million, up from $54.4 million a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $53 million.

