LMNR

Consumer Sector Update for 12/01/2023: LMNR, ULTA, TSLA

December 01, 2023 — 01:46 pm EST

Consumer stocks rose Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1%.

In corporate news, Limoneira (LMNR) shares jumped 24% after it said Friday its board has initiated a process to explore alternatives, including a sale of the company, in a bid to maximize shareholder value.

Tesla (TSLA) is taking reservations for its first Cybertruck, according to the company's website, as media reports said a first batch has been delivered to a dozen people during an event on Thursday at its Austin, Texas, headquarters. Tesla shares fell 0.9%.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) shares gained 11% after the reported fiscal Q3 net sales of $2.49 billion, up from $2.34 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.47 billion.

