Consumer Sector Update for 12/01/2022: GIII, DG, VSCO, WBEV

Consumer stocks were ending narrowly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, G-III Apparel (GIII) was sinking over 44% this afternoon, after earlier touching February 2012 lows, after the clothier reported a drop in Q3 earnings compared with year-ago levels and missing analyst estimates. It also lowered its fiscal 2023 earnings forecast to a new range of $2.90 to $3.00 per share, trailing the $3.60 per share Street view.

Dollar General (DG) fell 7.6% after the discount retailer missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 earnings and also cut its fiscal 2022 profit forecast, blaming gross margin pressures due to increased distribution and transportation costs. It earned $2.33 per share during the three months through Oct. 28, up from $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.54 per share profit.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) declined 5.4% after the lingerie retailer reported non-GAAP net income of $0.29 per share, down sharply from its adjusted profit of $0.81 per share during the year-ago quarter, while net sales declined 9% to $1.32 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.33 billion in Q3 revenue.

Winc (WBEV) was sliding 8.9%, partially recovering from a 36% drop to a record low of $0.19 a share, after the wine bottler and distributor said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court in Delaware, a little more than one year after completing its initial public offering of stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.