Consumer Sector Update for 12/01/2022: DG, PVH, KR, XLP, XLY

December 01, 2022 — 09:06 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was flat recently.

Dollar General (DG) reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $2.33 per diluted share, up from $2.08 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.54. Dollar General was recently down over 5.9%.

PVH (PVH) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.60 per diluted share, down from $2.67 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.18. PVH was gaining over 10% in value recently.

Kroger (KR) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share, up from $0.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.82.

