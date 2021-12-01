Consumer Sector Update for 12/01/2021: MKD, MKC, SGMS

Consumer stocks were rising in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Molecular Data (MKD) rose 5.1% after the Chinese e-commerce company Wednesday said it has formed a joint venture with GY Energy Tech, a consortium of several state-owned enterprises, to replace diesel trucks with electric vehicles and building a network of stations to recharge or replace electric batteries.

McCormick & Co (MKC) climbed 1.9% after the spice company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.8% over prior levels to $0.37 per share.

Scientific Games (SGMS) slid 4.6% after the casino games company Wednesday announced its purchase of Swedish games developer ELK Studios. Financial terms were not disclosed.

