Consumer Sector Update for 12/01/2021: GIII, CNK, BBW, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.54% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive in recent trading.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) was gaining over 6% in value as it reported fiscal Q3 2022 net earnings of $2.16 per diluted share, up from $1.29 per diluted share a year ago. The consensus of five analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.79.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) was almost 6% higher after saying 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is driving its second-biggest advance ticket sales of all time.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) was climbing past 5% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share, up from $0.11 per share a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share.

