Consumer Sector Update for 12/01/2021: FFIE,MKD,MKC,SGMS

Consumer stocks turned broadly mixed in late Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) hanging on to a 0.1% gain while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was down 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) added 7.6% after the electric mobility ecosystem company said Wednesday it selected privately held HSL to supply the exterior lighting of its FF 91 sedan. Faraday Future is expecting to begin FF 91 deliveries in July.

McCormick & Co (MKC) climbed 1.7% after the spice company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.8% over prior levels to $0.37 per share.

Molecular Data (MKD) was slipping 2.7%, giving back morning gains, after the Chinese e-commerce company Wednesday said it has formed a joint venture with GY Energy Tech, a consortium of several state-owned enterprises, to replace diesel trucks with electric vehicles and building a network of stations to recharge or replace electric batteries.

Scientific Games (SGMS) slid 5% after the casino games company Wednesday announced its purchase of Swedish games developer ELK Studios. Financial terms were not disclosed.

