VSCO

Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2023: VSCO, DIS, LZB, CBRL

November 30, 2023 — 03:46 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.6%.

In corporate news, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) shares jumped 15% after the company said fiscal Q3 results were within its guidance range of an adjusted net loss of $0.70 to $0.90 per diluted share and a net sales drop of 3% to 5%.

Walt Disney's (DIS) appointments of two new directors following a lengthy and comprehensive search shows its commitment to improving shareholder value, the company said Thursday after investor Trian Fund Management announced its plan to take its request for board representation directly to shareholders. Disney shares fell 0.2%.

La-Z-Boy (LZB) shares jumped 10% after the company's fiscal Q2 results topped estimates.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) reported weaker-than-expected fiscal Q1 results amid retail weakness while guiding for largely flat fiscal 2024 revenue. The shares slumped 11%.

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

