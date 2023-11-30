Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2023: DIS, LZB, CBRL

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Walt Disney (DIS) investor Trian Fund Management said Thursday it's planning to take its request for board representation, including Nelson Peltz, directly to Disney's shareholders after the entertainment company's board rejected it. Disney shares rose 0.2%.

La-Z-Boy (LZB) shares jumped 9.8% after the company's fiscal Q2 results topped estimates.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) reported weaker-than-expected fiscal Q1 results on Thursday amid ongoing retail weakness while guiding for largely flat fiscal 2024 revenue. Its shares slumped 6.5%.

