Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2023: CBRL, PVH, KR, XLY, XLP

November 30, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) marginally advancing while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) was over 5% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, compared with $0.99 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.76.

PVH (PVH) was down more than 2% after saying it expects Q4 non-GAAP net income of $3.45 per common share. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $3.51.

Kroger (KR) was 0.8% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 sales of $33.96 billion, down from $34.20 billion a year earlier.

