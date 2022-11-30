Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2022: WOOF, HRL, LESL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining nearly 0.4%.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share, down from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.16. Petco was rallying past 12% recently.

Hormel Foods (HRL) was down more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.49.

Leslie's (LESL) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, up from $0.26 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast adjusted EPS of $0.31. Leslie's was declining by over 7% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.