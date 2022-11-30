Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2022: LESL, WOOF, XPEV

Consumer stocks were slightly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both slipping marginally.

In company news, Leslie's (LESL) dropped 6% after the pool and spa equipment supplier blamed a "challenging macro-economic backdrop" for its fiscal 2023 guidance that trailed analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it sees net income for the 12 months ending October 2023 in the range of $0.78 to $0.86 per share on sales ranging between $1.56 billion and $1.64 billion. Those compare with the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.94-per-share adjusted profit on $1.67 billion in sales.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) climbed almost 12% after the pet supplies retailer reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.16 per share, matching the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Oct. 29, while revenue rose to $1.50 billion from $1.44 billion, narrowly beating the $1.49 billion analyst mean.

XPeng (XPEV) raced almost 46% higher on Wednesday despite the Chinese electronic-vehicle manufacturer reporting a wider adjusted Q3 net loss year over year and posting a smaller-than-expected increase in Q3 revenue over the same quarter last year.

