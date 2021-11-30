Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2021: DDS,VLCN,ULPX,ULTA

Consumer stocks were sharply lower Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) dropping 1.7% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) sank 1.5%.

In company news, Dillard's (DDS) slumped over 17% after UBS began coverage of the retailer's stock with a sell rating and $190 price target, citing the prospect of macro-economic headwinds during its current FY22 and "tough" comparisons with year-ago sales.

Volcon (VLCN) slid 9.1% after the electric vehicles manufacturer overnight said it expanded to three buildings at its Austin, Texas, campus and was expecting to begin direct-to-consumer shipments of its Grunt off-road all-electric motorcycle during the first three months of 2022.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) turned nearly 1% lower, giving back an early 2.4% gain after saying it would sell its professional hair products at Ulta Beauty (ULTA) salons from January.

