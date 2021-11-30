Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2021: CTRN, CHS, BZUN

Consumer stocks were in the red ahead of Tuesday's market open as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.6% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.8% lower recently.

Citi Trends (CTRN) rose past 7% after the discount clothing retailer posted better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results and raised its full-year outlook. The company also initiated a $30 million buyback program.

Chico's FAS (CHS) shares climbed almost 1%. The clothing company swung to net profit on higher sales while it guided fiscal Q4 sales above analysts' expectations.

Baozun (BZUN) slumped nearly 9% as the Chinese e-commerce company swung to an unexpected loss while revenue jumped.

