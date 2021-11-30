Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2021: BNED,DDS,VLCN,ULPX,ULTA

Consumer stocks continued to lose ground in Tuesday's markets selloff, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) dropping 2.2% in late trade while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) was sinking 1.3%.

The Conference Board Tuesday said its consumer confidence index fell in November, dropping 2.1 points to a 109.5 print and reversing the unexpected increase last month as rising prices and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic eroded consumer attitudes about the US economy. Economists polled by Econoday had been expecting a 110.7 reading this month.

In company news, Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) sank almost 21% after the educational publisher Tuesday reported net income of $0.41 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Oct. 30, more than doubling its $0.15 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the two-analyst mean expecting it to earn $0.58 per share, excluding one-time items. Net sales grew 5.3% year-over-year to $627 million, also trailing the $663.3 million Street view.

Dillard's (DDS) slumped over 20% after UBS began coverage of the retailer's stock with a sell rating and $190 price target, citing the prospect of macro-economic headwinds during its current FY22 and "tough" comparisons with year-ago sales.

Volcon (VLCN) slid 2.3% after the electric vehicles manufacturer overnight said it expanded to three buildings at its Austin, Texas, campus and was expecting to begin direct-to-consumer shipments of its Grunt off-road all-electric motorcycle during the first three months of 2022.

To the upside, Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) was trading 0.9% higher, recovering from its 2.5% mid-morning decline, after saying it would sell its professional hair products at Ulta Beauty (ULTA) salons beginning in January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.