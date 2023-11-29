News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/29/2023: WOOF, ROVR, FL, HRL

November 29, 2023 — 03:48 pm EST

Consumer stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Petco (WOOF) chopped its full-year earnings guidance after reporting an unexpected decline in fiscal Q3 revenue and swinging to a per-share loss. Its shares slumped 29%.

Rover (ROVR) said Wednesday it agreed to be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone (BX) for $2.3 billion in cash. Rover shares jumped 28%.

Foot Locker (FL) narrowed its fiscal 2023 guidance for sales and earnings on Wednesday after reporting smaller-than-expected declines in Q3 results. Its shares jumped 16%.

Hormel Foods (HRL) shares dropped 4.8% after the company posted lower fiscal Q4 results.

