Consumer Sector Update for 11/29/2023: WOOF, ROVR, FL, HRL

Consumer stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Petco (WOOF) chopped its full-year earnings guidance after reporting an unexpected decline in fiscal Q3 revenue and swinging to a per-share loss. Its shares slumped 29%.

Rover (ROVR) said Wednesday it agreed to be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone (BX) for $2.3 billion in cash. Rover shares jumped 28%.

Foot Locker (FL) narrowed its fiscal 2023 guidance for sales and earnings on Wednesday after reporting smaller-than-expected declines in Q3 results. Its shares jumped 16%.

Hormel Foods (HRL) shares dropped 4.8% after the company posted lower fiscal Q4 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.