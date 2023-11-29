News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/29/2023: LESL, WOOF, DLTR, XLP, XLY

November 29, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently up 0.8%.

Leslie's (LESL) was slipping past 24% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.14 per share, down from $0.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) was shedding over 17% in value after it reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted loss of $0.05 per share, swinging from earnings of $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.02.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) was lower by nearly 1% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per diluted share, down from $1.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.01.

