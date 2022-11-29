Consumer Sector Update for 11/29/2022: HIBB, H, BILI

Consumer stocks were drifting lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.4%.

Consumer confidence declined during November, with the Conference Board reporting a drop in its consumer sentiment index to a 100.2 reading compared with a 102.2 score last month and narrowly topping market expectations for a slide to 100.0 this month.

In company news, Hibbett (HIBB) dropped almost 11% after the sporting goods retailer reported a $1.94 per share profit for its fiscal Q3 ended Oct. 29, improving on net income of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ expecting $2.49 per share. Net sales increased 13.5% over year-ago levels to $433.2 million but also missing the $446.5 million analyst mean.

Hyatt Hotels (H) climbed 2.6% after the lodging chain announced its $125 million acquisition of the 12 franchised or managed locations operated by the Dream Hotel Group as well as two dozen more hotels slated to open in the future, expanding Hyatt's presence in New York and other markets. The deal also includes up to $175 million in additional payments to Hyatt as the new properties open.

Bilibili (BILI) rose over 22% after reporting a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of 4.46 Chinese renminbi ($0.63) per American depositary share, expanding on a 4.16 renminbi per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 4.66 renminbi per ADS loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue for the online entertainment company grew 11% year-over-year to 5.79 billion renminbi ($814.5 million), also exceeding the 5.66 billion renminbi analyst mean.

