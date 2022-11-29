Markets
HIBB

Consumer Sector Update for 11/29/2022: HIBB, BABA, CTRN, XLP, XLY

November 29, 2022 — 09:09 am EST

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.04%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.80% higher recently.

Hibbett (HIBB) reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.94 per diluted share, up from $1.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.49. Hibbett (HIBB) was down more than 9% in recent market activity.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) may sell a 3% stake in Indian food delivery company Zomato worth approximately $200 million, according to CNBC Awaaz. Alibaba was surging past 5% recently.

Citi Trends (CTRN) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.02, up from $1.03 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.01.

