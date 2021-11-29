Consumer Sector Update for 11/29/2021: NEGG

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.32% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining more than 1% in value.

Newegg Commerce (NEGG) was rallying past 4% after it reiterated its 2021 net sales guidance of approximately $2.4 billion and raised net income projections to between $36.3 million and $40.3 million from the previous range of $36.1 million to $40.1 million. The company also said it has opened two new distribution centers in Georgia and California.

Li Auto (LI) was gaining more than 8% after it reported adjusted earnings of 0.34 renminbi ($0.05) per American depositary share in Q3, up from 0.02 renminbi a year earlier. The lone analyst polled by Capital IQ was expecting adjusted earnings of 0.09 renminbi per ADS.

Yunji (YJ) was almost 3% higher as it reported a Q3 net profit of 0.03 renminbi ($0.005) per share, compared with a net loss of 0.02 renminbi per share a year earlier.

