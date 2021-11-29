Consumer Sector Update for 11/29/2021: H,LI,HIMS,YJ

Consumer stocks eased slightly late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.9%.

In company news, Hyatt Hotels (H) added 2.7% after a JPMorgan upgrade of the hospitality company to overweight from neutral previously coupled with an $11 increase in its price target for the stock to $101 a share.

Li Auto (LI) rose 6.6% after the electric vehicles manufacturer reported a nearly 210% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to 7.78 billion renminbi ($1.22 billion) and rolling past the 7.23 billion renminbi analyst mean. Adjusted net income grew to 0.34 renminbi per American depositary share during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with a 0.02 renminbi per ADS non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year, also topping the single-analyst estimate expecting the company to earn 0.05 renminbi per ADS, excluding one-time items.

Among decliners, Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) was 2% lower, paring a portion of its 4.5% slide to an all-time low of $6.57 a share, after the personal care products company Monday said it was partnering with Uber (UBER) for home deliveries in a dozen citiers, including Philadelphia, Seattle and Atlanta.

Yunji (YJ) fell 1.2% after the Chinese e-commerce company reported a 59% decline in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, dropping to 437.9 million renminbi. Analyst estimates were not available.

