WMT

Consumer Sector Update for 11/29/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, BUD, TATT, MOGU

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.19%

MCD: -0.43%

DIS: +0.08%

CVS: Flat

KO: -0.65%

The biggest stocks in the consumer sector were mixed before markets open on Friday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD), which gained more than 1% after Reuters reported that the brewer is exploring strategic alternatives for its US-based bottling and canning business. The company, however, is not looking for the sale of the whole business, a source said.

(-) MOGU Inc. (MOGU), was down more than 1% after posting a fiscal Q2 net loss of RMB3.00 ($0.42) per American depositary share, compared with a loss of RMB17.73 per ADS a year ago.

(+) TAT. Technologies (TATT), which was more than 17% higher after reporting Q3 EPS of $0.02, a swing from a loss of $0.06 a year earlier.

The company, which provides goods and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, also reported Q3 revenue of $26.1 million, up from $23.2 million a year earlier.

