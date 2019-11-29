Consumer Sector Update for 11/29/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, BUD, TATT, MOGU

Top Consumer Stocks:
WMT: +0.19%
MCD: -0.43%
DIS: +0.08%
CVS: Flat
KO: -0.65%
The biggest stocks in the consumer sector were mixed before markets open on Friday.
Among consumer stocks moving on news:
(+) Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD), which gained more than 1% after Reuters reported that the brewer is exploring strategic alternatives for its US-based bottling and canning business. The company, however, is not looking for the sale of the whole business, a source said.
(-) MOGU Inc. (MOGU), was down more than 1% after posting a fiscal Q2 net loss of RMB3.00 ($0.42) per American depositary share, compared with a loss of RMB17.73 per ADS a year ago.
(+) TAT. Technologies (TATT), which was more than 17% higher after reporting Q3 EPS of $0.02, a swing from a loss of $0.06 a year earlier.
The company, which provides goods and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, also reported Q3 revenue of $26.1 million, up from $23.2 million a year earlier.
