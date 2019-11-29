Consumer Sector Update for 11/29/2019: SORL,BUD,GIL,GIL.TO

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.51%

MCD -0.16%

DIS +0.51%

CVS +0.25%

KO -0.55%

Consumer stocks fell, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling over 0.1% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 slumped 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) SORL Auto Parts (SORL) climbed 30% on Friday after the Chinese company agreed to a going-private buyout offer from an investor group led by Ruili International and also including CEO Xiao Ping Zhang and two other SORL board members. Under terms of the proposed transaction, each SORL common share will be converted into the right to $4.72 in cash, or 39.2% over Wednesday's closing price for its stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Gildan Activewear (GIL) rose almost 2% after Desjardins Friday raised its investment recommendation on the Canadian apparel company to buy from hold previously and also set a CAD42 price target on its stock.

(+) Brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) was ahead 1% after Reuters reported the brewer is exploring strategic alternatives for its US-based bottling and canning business. The company has hired Deutsche Bank to assist with the potential sale of a minority stake or forming a joint venture with the business, the news service said, citing sources close to the matter.

