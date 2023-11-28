Consumer Sector Update for 11/28/2023: PDD, TPR, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining 0.2%.

PDD Holdings (PDD) was rising over 14% in value after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of 11.61 Chinese renminbi ($1.55) per diluted American depositary share, up from 8.62 renminbi a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 68.84 billion renminbi, compared with $35.50 billion renminbi a year earlier.

Tapestry (TPR) was up 0.3% after saying it closed $4.50 billion of US dollar senior unsecured notes and 1.50 billion euros ($1.64 billion) of euro-denominated senior unsecured notes offerings.

Amazon (AMZN) is exploring roughly 50,000 square feet of office space in Miami, multiple media outlets reported, citing the company. Amazon was down 0.4% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

