Consumer Sector Update for 11/28/2023: FTCH, AMZN, PDD, OLLI

Consumer stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Nov. 25 rose 6.3% from a year earlier after a 3.4% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Farfetch (FTCH) shares jumped 26%. Jose Neves, the founder and chief executive, is in talks with bankers and shareholders to take the online luxury retailer private just five years into its debut on the US market, the Telegraph reported.

Amazon.com (AMZN) said Tuesday that the 11-day period starting Nov. 17, which included Black Friday and Cyber Monday, was its biggest ever. Its shares were falling 0.7%.

PDD (PDD) jumped 18% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of 11.61 Chinese renminbi ($1.55) per diluted American depositary share, up from 8.62 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 8.39 renminbi.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet's (OLLI) sourcing environment will likely stay favorable for at least six months, BofA Securities said in a note to clients on Tuesday. BofA raised the company's price target to $96 from $93 and reiterated its buy rating. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares were down fractionally.

