Consumer Sector Update for 11/28/2023: AMZN, PDD, OLLI

November 28, 2023 — 01:50 pm EST

Consumer stocks rose Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both rising 0.5%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Nov. 25 rose 6.3% from a year earlier after a 3.4% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Amazon.com (AMZN) said Tuesday that the 11-day period starting Nov. 17, which included Black Friday and Cyber Monday, was its biggest ever. Its shares fell 0.6%.

PDD (PDD) jumped almost 18% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of 11.61 Chinese renminbi ($1.55) per diluted American depositary share, up from 8.62 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 8.39 renminbi.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet's (OLLI) sourcing environment will likely stay favorable for at least six months, BofA Securities said in a note to clients on Tuesday. BofA raised the company's price target to $96 from $93 and reiterated its buy rating. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares were down 0.1%.

