Consumer Sector Update for 11/28/2022: PDD, WYNN, LVS, XLP, XLY

November 28, 2022 — 09:25 am EST

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.7% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.3% recently.

Pinduoduo (PDD) was over 13% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 8.62 renminbi ($1.21) per diluted American depositary share, up from 2.18 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 5.18 renminbi.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was climbing past 5% early Monday after it said Friday the Macau government provisionally renewed the company's gaming concession in Macau.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was up more than 3% in premarket trading early Monday after the company's Sands China unit said Saturday it won a new 10-year gaming concession in Macau.

