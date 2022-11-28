Consumer Sector Update for 11/28/2022: PDD, HAIN, CWH, NTZ

Consumer stocks were ending moderately lower late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) slipping about 0.6%.

Credit card issuer Mastercard (MA) said e-commerce sales rose 14% year over year on Black Friday while in-store sales increased 12%. Online sales grew 9% on Thanksgiving over year-ago levels while Black Friday spending increased 12% this year, according to customer relationship management firm Salesforce (CRM).

In company news, Pinduoduo (PDD) added almost 13% after reporting Q3 results that surpassed Wall Street's views as the Chinese e-commerce platform saw a steep rise in revenue for its online marketing and transaction services unit amid COVID-19 restrictions in China. Excluding one-time items, it earned 8.62 renminbi ($1.21) per American depositary share, improving on a 2.18 renminbi per ADS adjusted profit last year, while revenue grew 65% year-over-year to 35.5 billion renminbi. Analysts, on average, had been expecting 5.18 renminbi per share and 30.78 billion, respectively.

Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) slumped over 11% after the organic products seller named Wendy Davidson as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1. She succeeds Mark Schiller, who is becoming a non-executive director on the Hain board.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) fell 4.4% after the recreational vehicle dealer announced its purchase of privately held rival RV Solutions in San Diego. Financial terms of the transaction, which includes two dealership locations and a standalone parts and service center, were not disclosed.

Natuzzi (NTZ) rose nearly 10 after the Italian furniture company late Friday reported a Q3 profit of 0.50 euros per American depositary receipt, reversing net loss of 0.35 per ADR during the same quarter last year, while invoiced sales grew 14.5% over year-ago levels to 116.6 million euros. Analyst estimates were not available.

