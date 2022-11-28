Consumer Sector Update for 11/28/2022: HAIN, CWH, NTZ

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both slipping about 0.3%.

Credit card issuer Mastercard (MA) said e-commerce sales rose 14% year over year on Black Friday while in-store sales increased 12%. Online sales grew 9% on Thanksgiving over year-ago levels while Black Friday spending increased 12% this year, according to customer relationship management firm Salesforce (CRM).

In company news, Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) slumped over 10% after the organic products seller named Wendy Davidson as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1. She succeeds Mark Schiller, who is becoming a non-executive director on the Hain board.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) fell 4.3% after the recreational vehicle dealer announced its purchase of privately held rival RV Solutions in San Diego. Financial terms of the transaction, which includes two dealership locations and a standalone parts and service center, were not disclosed.

Natuzzi (NTZ) rose 9.6% after the Italian furniture company late Friday reported a Q3 profit of 0.50 euros per American depositary receipt, reversing net loss of 0.35 per ADR during the same quarter last year, while invoiced sales grew 14.5% over year-ago levels to 116.6 million euros.

