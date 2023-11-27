News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2023: SHOP, CHH, WH, BABA, XLP, XLY

November 27, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slightly declining and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently up 0.2%.

Shopify (SHOP) was 2.8% higher after saying its merchants generated a total of $4.1 billion in Black Friday sales, up 22% from a year earlier.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) is preparing to launch a tender offer for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH), Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Choice Hotels was retreating 0.5% while Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) has closed its quantum computing research laboratory and team, media outlets reported. The move comes after the Chinese e-commerce giant said in March that it is restructuring its business into several units. Alibaba Group Holding was declining 0.7% pre-bell.

