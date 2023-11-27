Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2023: SHOP, AMZN, UPS, FDX, CHH, WH

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In corporate news, Shopify (SHOP) shares jumped 5.2% as Black Friday online sales data indicated a 22% increase in merchant sales to $4.1 billion from a year earlier.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is poised to extend its lead over United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) in parcel delivery volumes in the US, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Amazon shares gained 1.5%.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) is preparing to launch a tender offer for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH), Reuters reported Monday. Choice Hotels shares fell 1.5%, while Wyndham dropped 0.3%.

