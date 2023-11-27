News & Insights

Markets
SHOP

Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2023: SHOP, AMZN, UPS, FDX, CHH, WH

November 27, 2023 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In corporate news, Shopify (SHOP) shares jumped 5.2% as Black Friday online sales data indicated a 22% increase in merchant sales to $4.1 billion from a year earlier.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is poised to extend its lead over United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) in parcel delivery volumes in the US, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Amazon shares gained 1.5%.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) is preparing to launch a tender offer for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH), Reuters reported Monday. Choice Hotels shares fell 1.5%, while Wyndham dropped 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHOP
AMZN
UPS
FDX
CHH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.