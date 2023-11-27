News & Insights

Markets
IRBT

Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2023: IRBT, AMZN, SHOP, CHH, WH, FDX, UPS

November 27, 2023 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In corporate news, iRobot (IRBT) shares were tumbling 18% after the European Commission raised objections over the company's planned acquisition by Amazon (AMZN), warning that the deal may limit competition in the robot vacuum cleaner space.

Amazon is poised to extend its lead over United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) in parcel delivery volumes in the US, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Amazon shares gained 1.2%.

Shopify (SHOP) shares jumped 4.8% as Black Friday online sales data indicated a 22% increase from a year earlier in gross merchandise value to $4.1 billion.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) is preparing to launch a tender offer for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH), Reuters reported Monday. Choice Hotels shares fell 1.6%, while Wyndham was up 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRBT
AMZN
SHOP
CHH
WH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.