Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2023: IRBT, AMZN, SHOP, CHH, WH, FDX, UPS

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In corporate news, iRobot (IRBT) shares were tumbling 18% after the European Commission raised objections over the company's planned acquisition by Amazon (AMZN), warning that the deal may limit competition in the robot vacuum cleaner space.

Amazon is poised to extend its lead over United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) in parcel delivery volumes in the US, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Amazon shares gained 1.2%.

Shopify (SHOP) shares jumped 4.8% as Black Friday online sales data indicated a 22% increase from a year earlier in gross merchandise value to $4.1 billion.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) is preparing to launch a tender offer for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH), Reuters reported Monday. Choice Hotels shares fell 1.6%, while Wyndham was up 0.2%.

