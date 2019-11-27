Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, GES, CENT, BTI

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.12%

MCD: +0.09%

DIS: +0.37%

CVS: +0.15%

KO: flat

Major consumer stocks were mostly higher in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Central Garden & Pet (CENT), was down than 9%. The company reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.04, down from $0.10 a year earlier and missing the estimate of $0.17 EPS estimated by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Guess? (GES) was declining by more than 5%. The company said that it is planning to announce "key strategic" initiatives in December to boost growth after sales missed guidance and lower taxes helped earnings beat expectations in the fiscal third quarter.

(+) Uxin (UXIN) was up more than 7% after reporting a Q3 adjusted loss from continuing operations of RMB0.30 ($0.04), narrower than its loss of RMB0.51 a year ago.

