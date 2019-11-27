Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2019: BTI,UA,UAA,CENT

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.03%

MCD +1.03%

DIS -0.07%

CVS -0.30%

KO +0.12%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) British American Tobacco (BTI) rose over 4%. The company Wednesday said it was expecting its FY19 revenue to increase in the upper half of its 3% to 5% forecast range, citing stronger pricing and market share gains for its traditional cigarette business.

In other sector news:

(+) Under Armour (UA,UAA) climbed 4% on Wednesday following a Raymond James upgrade to strong buy from outperform previously. The brokerage also set a $30 price target on the company's shares.

(-) Central Garden & Pet (CENT) fell 20% after the specialty retailer reported a steep earnings decline for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 28 trailing analyst forecast and also projected a surprise net loss for the current quarter. the company reported a non-GAAP profit of $0.04 per share, down from $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share.

