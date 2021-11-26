Consumer Sector Update for 11/26/2021: PDD,DIDI,EDTX

Consumer stocks were sliding in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 2.1%.

In company news, Pinduoduo (PDD) dropped almost 17% after the Chinese e-commerce firm reported an 51.4% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to 21.51 billion renminbi ($3.34 billion) but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting 25.79 billion renminbi in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Didi Global (DIDI) slid 4% following a Bloomberg report Friday that the riding-hailing platform company has been asked by Chinese regulators to drop its US markets listing over possible leakage of sensitive data.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition II (EDTX) Friday was narrowly lower after the blank-check company Thursday said it would evaluate environmental, social and governance impacts when making potential investments in the educational technology industry.

