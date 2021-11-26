Consumer Sector Update for 11/26/2021: PDD, FTCH, TSLA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.86% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was almost 2% lower recently.

Pinduoduo (PDD) was shedding over 9% in value as it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of 2.18 renminbi ($0.34) per diluted American depositary share, compared with 0.33 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.28 renminbi per ADS.

Farfetch (FTCH) and Clipper Technologies said they have agreed to jointly establish a specialist delivery and returns business that will serve the luxury goods markets in Europe, Asia, and North America. Farfetch was over 2% lower in recent trading.

Tesla (TSLA) has withdrawn its German state funding application for its proposed battery factory just outside of the capital Berlin, Reuters reported. Tesla stock was slipping past 2% recently.

