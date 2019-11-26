Consumer Sector Update for 11/26/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, DLTR, CAL, BBY

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.01%

MCD: +0.11%

DIS: +1.34%

CVS: +0.29%

KO: +0.09%

Top consumer stocks were trading higher during pre-market hours Tuesday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Dollar Tree (DLTR), which retreated more than 13% after reporting fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.08 per share, down from $1.18 a year ago and missing the estimate of $1.13 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Caleres (CAL), which was down 10% after posting fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.78, down from $0.81 last year, and lower than the Capital IQ estimate of $0.83.

(+) Best Buy (BBY), which rose 4% after reporting better-than-expected results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share, up from $0.93 per share a year ago and well above the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $1.03 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.