Consumer Sector Update for 11/26/2019: DLTR,DKS,IMBI

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.02%

MCD +1.01%

DIS +2.32%

CVS -1.80%

KO +0.83%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.7% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were posting a nearly 0.7% gain.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Dollar Tree (DLTR) dropped nearly 17% after the discount retailer lowered its Q4 financial outlook, saying higher tariff costs expected to take effect next month will increase its Q4 cost of goods by $19 million, or about $0.06 per share over current levels. The company, which also missed Wall Street estimates with its Q3 net income, is projecting earnings for its Q4 ending Jan. 31 in a range of $1.70 to $1.80 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.03 per share profit.

In other sector news:

(+) Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) climbed 18.5% on Tuesday after the retailer raised its FY19 forecast and posted Q3 results exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.52 per share during the three months ended Nov. 2 on $1.96 billion in sales. It sees FY adjusted earnings of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

(-) iMedia Brands (IMBI) turned 2% lower this afternoon, reversing a more than 8% advance earlier Tuesday after the company announced a pair of acquisitions intended to accelerate the company's interactive media growth strategy. Terms of the transactions for privately held Float Left Interactive and JW Hulme, were not disclosed. The company late Monday also announced plans for a 10-for-1 reverse stock split, effective after-hours on Dec. 11.

