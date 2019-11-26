Consumer Sector Update for 11/26/2019: BURL,DLTR,DKS,IMBI

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.21%

MCD +0.83%

DIS +1.65%

CVS -2.03%

KO +0.88%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in late Tuesday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.7% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were posting a slightly more than 0.5% gain.

(+) Burlington Stores (BURL) rose almost 9% after the apparel chain raised its FY19 earnings forecast after reporting Q3 financial results topping Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is projecting net income for the 12 months ended Jan. 31 in a range of $7.28 to $7.33 per share, up from its prior guidance expecting between $7.14 to $7.22 per share and straddling the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $7.31 per share adjusted profit.

(+) Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) climbed 17.5% on Tuesday after the retailer raised its FY19 forecast and posted Q3 results exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.52 per share during the three months ended Nov. 2 on $1.96 billion in sales. It sees FY adjusted earnings of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

(-) iMedia Brands (IMBI) turned more than 1% lower this afternoon, reversing a more than 8% advance earlier Tuesday after the company announced a pair of acquisitions intended to accelerate the company's interactive media growth strategy. Terms of the transactions for privately held Float Left Interactive and JW Hulme, were not disclosed. The company late Monday also announced plans for a 10-for-1 reverse stock split, effective after-hours on Dec. 11.

(-) Dollar Tree (DLTR) dropped nearly 17% after the discount retailer lowered its Q4 financial outlook, saying higher tariff costs scheduled to take effect next month will increase its Q4 cost of goods by $19 million, or about $0.06 per share, over current levels. The company, which also missed Wall Street estimates with its Q3 net income, is projecting earnings for its Q4 ending Jan. 31 in a range of $1.70 to $1.80 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.03 per share profit.

