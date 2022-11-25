Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%.

In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media reports British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe may be interested in buying the Premier League club. The stock already had risen more than 43% this week entering Friday's session after the Glazer family - which owns a combined 97% of the company's voting power - said they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) rose 5.7% after announcing a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Professional Fighters League and the company becoming the presenting partner of the mixed martial arts league's 2022 world championship matches on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The PFL finals also are being live-streamed on Disney's (DIS) ESPN+ platform as a pay-for-view event. Disney shares were nearly 1% higher this afternoon.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) was unchanged, rebounding from a more than 7% slide earlier Friday, after the interactive toy company said it completed its acquisition of interests of Xiamen Shengruihao Technology. Blue Hat did not disclose a purchase price, but it has said the supply chain services firm is expected to generate $45 million to $70 million in yearly revenue.

Hyzon Motors (HYZN) declined 1.2% on Friday after the fuel cell-powered truckmaker said it was in talks to acquire Holthausen Clean Technologies' share of their Hyzon Motors Europe joint venture but cautioned in a regulatory filing there was no assurance it can finalize a deal acceptable to both companies.

