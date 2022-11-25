Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU, LTRY, DIT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Manchester United (MANU) was still advancing by more than 7% following media reports on British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's potential interest in buying the premier league club.

Lottery.com (LTRY) subsidiary Sports.com said it will enter an exclusive multiyear partnership with Data Sports Group to provide sports content to digital publishers. Lottery.com was over 3% lower in recent market activity, offsetting a portion of its gains from Wednesday trading.

AMCON Distributing (DIT) was over 2% higher after it reported a diluted fiscal 2022 net income of $28.59 per share, improving on a $27.36-per-share profit during the prior year.

