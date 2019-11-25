Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, PDD, AMZN, TIF, TSLA

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.43%

MCD: +0.24%

DIS: +0.28%

CVS: +0.19%

KO: +0.23%

Top consumer stocks rose during pre-market trading Monday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Tiffany & Co. (TIF) gained more than 5%. The company is being acquired by luxury goods retailer LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH) for approximately 14.7 billion euros ($16.2 billion).

(+) Pinduoduo (PDD), which was up more than 3% after e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) said it will launch on its Chinese counterpart until the end of the year, several media outlets reported. Amazon was up 0.4% during pre-bell Monday.

(+) Tesla (TSLA) rose more than 3% after its newest vehicle and first pickup truck model, called the Cybertruck, has garnered 187,000 in orders, according to CEO Elon Musk.

