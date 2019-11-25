Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2019: VIPS, TIF, UBER

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.52%

MCD -0.68%

DIS +1.07%

CVS +1.41%

KO -0.22%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed on Monday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling just more than 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing nearly 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Vipshop (VIPS) climbed 4.6% after the Chinese e-commerce platform Monday said it has launched a business cooperation pact with China-based SF Holding for delivery services and will discontinue deliveries through its Pinjun logistics unit in a bid to optimize its logistics operations, lower costs and improved delivery services.

In other sector news:

(+) Tiffany & Co. (TIF) rose more than 6% after the retailer agreed to be acquired by rival luxury goods retailer LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH) for around $16.2 billion. The two companies have reportedly been in talks since Tiffany declined Louis Vuitton's $120 per share offer last month. The deal is expected to close in mid-2020.

(-) Uber (UBER) declined 1% after the ride-hailing service was given 21 days to appeal a UK decision removing its operating license in London following "pattern of failures placed passenger safety and security at risk." Transport for London will not grant Uber London a new private hire operator's license following its latest application, the regulator said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.