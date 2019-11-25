Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2019: CRESY,VIPS,TIF,LVMH,UBER

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks turned broadly higher this afternoon, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.1%, reversing a small mid-day decline, while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing just over 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Cresud Sociedad (CRESY) climbed 18% after the Argentine farm products company Monday said its Brasilagro subsidiary will acquire Agrifirma Brasil Holding SA through an all-stock transaction. Cresud will have a 39% equity stake in the merged companies, which will combine Brasilagro's and Agrifirma's properties in Brazil's Bahia province, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The deal is subject to regulatory approval by Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense and positive shareholder votes at each company.

In other sector news:

(+) Tiffany & Co. (TIF) rose more than 6% after the retailer agreed to be acquired by rival luxury goods retailer LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH) for around $16.2 billion. The two companies have reportedly been in talks since Tiffany declined Louis Vuitton's $120 per share offer last month. The deal is expected to close in mid-2020.

(+) Vipshop (VIPS) climbed over 4% after the Chinese e-commerce platform Monday said it has launched a business cooperation pact with China-based SF Holding for delivery services and will discontinue deliveries through its Pinjun logistics unit in a bid to optimize its logistics operations, lower costs and improved delivery services.

(-) Uber (UBER) declined about 1% after the ride-hailing service was given 21 days to appeal a UK decision removing its operating license in London following "pattern of failures placed passenger safety and security at risk." Transport for London will not grant Uber London a new private hire operator's license following its latest application, the regulator said in a statement.

