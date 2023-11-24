Consumer Sector Update for 11/24/2023: VSTO, HTHT, TGT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) was up more than 2% after saying it received an unsolicited proposal to merge with Colt CZ Group in a cash and stock deal.

H World Group (HTHT) was up 0.9% after saying it swung to Q3 adjusted earnings of 4.23 Chinese renminbi ($0.58) per diluted American depositary share, compared with a loss of 1.21 renminbi a year earlier.

Target (TGT) filed a registration statement for the potential sale of an unspecified amount of securities from time to time. Target was advancing 0.4% recently.

