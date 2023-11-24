News & Insights

Markets
VSTO

Consumer Sector Update for 11/24/2023: VSTO, HTHT, TGT, XLP, XLY

November 24, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) was up more than 2% after saying it received an unsolicited proposal to merge with Colt CZ Group in a cash and stock deal.

H World Group (HTHT) was up 0.9% after saying it swung to Q3 adjusted earnings of 4.23 Chinese renminbi ($0.58) per diluted American depositary share, compared with a loss of 1.21 renminbi a year earlier.

Target (TGT) filed a registration statement for the potential sale of an unspecified amount of securities from time to time. Target was advancing 0.4% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSTO
HTHT
TGT
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.